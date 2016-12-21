Lectures, Tours Offered On Proposed B...

Lectures, Tours Offered On Proposed Back Forty Mine

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper

Whether the proposed Aquila Resources "Back Forty Mine" project on the Menominee River is to be or not to be may be decided on Thursday, Dec. 1. That is the deadline for Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to announce whether it will or will not issue the mining permit developers need to proceed with their proposed open pit metallic ... (more)

