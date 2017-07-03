Firework cancellations

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Denver Post

Fourth of July celebrations for some Colorado cities will lack a certain sparkle this year. With high heat, heavy winds and dry weather, city officials in Aspen, Durango and Steamboat Springs have decided to forgo fireworks this year in favor of fire safety.

