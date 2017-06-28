Western half of Colorado under red flag warning Wednesday
Hot, dry and breezy weather puts the western half of the state under a red flag warning Wednesday because of critical fire conditions in the high country, according to the National Weather Service. The fire warning runs from Steamboat Springs "all the way to Utah and Alamosa, and all the way west," said meteorologist Jim Kalina.
