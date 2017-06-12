Underground Music Showcase announces second round of artists
Maybe history was all sealed when Bob Dylan went electric at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, but generally speaking, the small-venue "coffee house" style of performances will often take a more demure place in public consciousness than, say, arena shows . For dedicated listeners, however, these more intimate venues can facilitate truly memorable, and in some cases transcendental, live music experiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Steamboat Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartments
|Apr '17
|dixie chics
|1
|Hookers (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|11
|Craig Police (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Cop watch
|3
|Laurie sittig
|Feb '17
|Friend
|1
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cartwright
|4
|Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC