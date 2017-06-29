The Longest Mountain Coaster in North America is Opening in Steamboat Springs

This August, Steamboat Resort in Steamboat Springs will finally be unveiling the Outlaw Mountain Coaster-the longest coaster in North America . Descending more than 400 vertical feet with a length of 6,280 linear feet , the Outlaw will rise up to 40 feet off the ground and feature dips, turns, waves and 360-degree circles-not a ride for the faint-hearted.

