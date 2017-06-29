The Longest Mountain Coaster in North...

The Longest Mountain Coaster in North America is Opening in Steamboat Springs

This August, Steamboat Resort in Steamboat Springs will finally be unveiling the Outlaw Mountain Coaster-the longest coaster in North America . Descending more than 400 vertical feet with a length of 6,280 linear feet , the Outlaw will rise up to 40 feet off the ground and feature dips, turns, waves and 360-degree circles-not a ride for the faint-hearted.

