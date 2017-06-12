Steamboat bar could face penalties related to man who fled police and drowned in Yampa River
A Steamboat Springs bar could face penalties related to the 22-year-old Steamboat Springs man who went into the Yampa River and drowned . According to police reports, Arman Qureshi had been drinking at Schmiggity's the night of May 21. About 11:30 p.m., Qureshi took a woman's coat from the bar and went outside.
