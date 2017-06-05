Routt County judge says dog's best in...

Routt County judge says dog's best interest not factor in custody fight

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Denver Post

A Routt County judge ruled Friday that a Siberian husky named Sitka should return to the Front Range with her original owner, despite the bond the animal has formed during the past three years with a Steamboat Springs woman who considers the dog a family member. Calling it a hard case for everyone involved, Judge James Garrecht said that, under Colorado law, he couldn't take the best interest of the dog into account when deciding who was the husky's rightful owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

