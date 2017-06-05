Routt County judge says dog's best interest not factor in custody fight
A Routt County judge ruled Friday that a Siberian husky named Sitka should return to the Front Range with her original owner, despite the bond the animal has formed during the past three years with a Steamboat Springs woman who considers the dog a family member. Calling it a hard case for everyone involved, Judge James Garrecht said that, under Colorado law, he couldn't take the best interest of the dog into account when deciding who was the husky's rightful owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Steamboat Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartments
|Apr '17
|dixie chics
|1
|Hookers (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|11
|Craig Police (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Cop watch
|3
|Laurie sittig
|Feb '17
|Friend
|1
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cartwright
|4
|Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC