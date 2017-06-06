Perry-Mansfield's 20th Annual New Works Festival to Feature...

Perry-Mansfield has announced the full lineup for their 2017 New Works Festival. The 20th Annual festival, held on June 16 and 17 in Steamboat Springs, CO will develop five new works in partnership with the South Coast Repertory , Primary Stages , Curious Theatre Company, Seattle Rep ertory Theatre and Tectonic Theater Project .

