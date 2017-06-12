Coloradans Will be Featured on Upcomi...

Coloradans Will be Featured on Upcoming Episodes of Tiny House Hunters

Whether people are looking to downsize, or just make life a bit simpler, the tiny home trend is becoming more and more popular for people of all ages and lifestyles across the country. The HGTV show "Tiny House Hunters" takes viewers along for the ride while interested buyers check out tiny homes that are available for purchase.

