Big real estate project comes around ...

Big real estate project comes around again in Steamboat

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Sun Peaks Independent News

A major real estate development in Steamboat Springs first approved at the tail end of the last real estate boom has returned to life with at least a somewhat different vision. Mark Scully, managing director of Green Courte Partners, says the overall project would have a value of $300 to $400 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Peaks Independent News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steamboat Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartments Apr '17 dixie chics 1
Hookers (Apr '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 11
Craig Police (Oct '09) Feb '17 Cop watch 3
Laurie sittig Feb '17 Friend 1
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cartwright 4
News Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
See all Steamboat Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Routt County was issued at June 09 at 1:19PM MDT

Steamboat Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steamboat Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Steamboat Springs...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,800 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC