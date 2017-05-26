Steamboat approves three new off-leas...

Steamboat approves three new off-leash dog areas

Friday May 26 Read more: Denver Post

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission threw dog advocates a few bones Wednesday night by endorsing a proposal to create new off-leash areas and recommending the city supply compostable dog waste bags at city parks. "It's one small step for dog-kind," Steamboat Digs Dogs spokeswoman Kathy Connell said Thursday morning.

