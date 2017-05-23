Plaintiff-Appellant: The People of the State of Colorado, In the...
We hold that, when a defendant knowingly and intelligently waived his Miranda rights, knew he was free to leave an interview, and confessed to committing a crime during the course of a conversational, friendly interview devoid of coercive promises or threats, he gave his statements voluntarily. We therefore reverse the trial court's suppression order and remand for proceedings consistent with this opinion.
