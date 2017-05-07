Micah Springer publishes "Keepers of ...

Micah Springer publishes "Keepers of the Story" an African memoir

Sunday May 7 Read more: North Denver Tribune

In 1993, Micah Springer and her best friend Kas decided to break away from their studies at CU Boulder and backpack through Africa. That trip altered the course of Springer's life and would inform an integral element of her belief system.

