Man jumps into raging Yampa River to elude Steamboat police, search underway
A 22-year-old man who jumped into the Yampa River overnight to evade police was found dead downriver near the Steamboat Golf Club Monday afternoon following an extensive search. Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen said a search team found the man's body submerged in the river.
