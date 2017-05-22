Man jumps into raging Yampa River to ...

Man jumps into raging Yampa River to elude Steamboat police, search underway

Read more: Denver Post

A 22-year-old man who jumped into the Yampa River overnight to evade police was found dead downriver near the Steamboat Golf Club Monday afternoon following an extensive search. Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen said a search team found the man's body submerged in the river.

