Former CU Boulder student sentenced to 4 years in prison in fatal crash

Friday May 19

A Routt County District Judge on Friday sentenced a former University of Colorado student who crashed his car near Steamboat Springs in 2015 while driving intoxicated, killing another CU student, to four years in prison. Keyan Pesaran, 23, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count each of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to online court records.

