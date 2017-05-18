CO Airbnb hosts made $32 million this...

CO Airbnb hosts made $32 million this ski season

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: TheDenverChannel

DENVER Vacation rental site Airbnb is big business in Colorado's mountain towns to the tune of $32 million in host income this past season. According to a report from Airbnb, 2,800 hosts welcomed 121,000 guests into their homes between Nov. 15, 2016 and April 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steamboat Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartments Apr '17 dixie chics 1
Hookers (Apr '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 11
Craig Police (Oct '09) Feb '17 Cop watch 3
Laurie sittig Feb '17 Friend 1
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cartwright 4
News Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
See all Steamboat Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now

Steamboat Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steamboat Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Steamboat Springs...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,930 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC