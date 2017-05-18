CO Airbnb hosts made $32 million this ski season
DENVER Vacation rental site Airbnb is big business in Colorado's mountain towns to the tune of $32 million in host income this past season. According to a report from Airbnb, 2,800 hosts welcomed 121,000 guests into their homes between Nov. 15, 2016 and April 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steamboat Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartments
|Apr '17
|dixie chics
|1
|Hookers (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|11
|Craig Police (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Cop watch
|3
|Laurie sittig
|Feb '17
|Friend
|1
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cartwright
|4
|Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC