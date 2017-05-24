Bear rips off car bumper in Steamboat Springs to get to doughnuts
The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Todd and Kim Robertson awoke early Monday to a black bear trying to break into their doughnut delivery vehicle. The bear was so determined to enter the car, it ripped off its back bumper.
