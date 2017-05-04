Why the Aspen/KSL Takeover Is Good News for Winter Park
In recent years, Winter Park has developed hundreds of lodging units, along with new restaurants and retail, at the base of the mountain. The ski industry is still puzzling out the implications of the recent buying spree by the Aspen Skiing Company and Denver-based KSL Capital Partners , which plunged into a $1.5 billion acquisition of Intrawest Resort Holdings - operators of six ski resorts, including Steamboat Springs and Winter Park - and then followed that up by adding four California ski areas to its bulging portfolio.
