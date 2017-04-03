Edwards in Eagle County ranked second...

Edwards in Eagle County ranked second most affluent small town area after Summit Park, Utah

Monday Apr 3

A Bloomberg Business analysis ranked the wealthiest small towns in America and six of the top 10 are dominated by ski areas. Edwards is the nation's second-most affluent small town because it includes all of Eagle County, if you're Bloomberg and the U.S. Census Bureau.

