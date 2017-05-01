CU to host 2018 NCAA Skiing Championships in Steamboat Springs
The University of Colorado has been selected to host the 2018 NCAA Ski Championships in Steamboat Springs, the NCAA national office announced Tuesday. "We are excited to put together another great championship," CU head coach Richard Rokos said.
