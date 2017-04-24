Brett Russell has been promoted manag...

Brett Russell has been promoted managing director at HVS in Denver - CO, USA

HVS is pleased to announce that Brett Russell has been promoted to managing director and a senior partner of HVS Denver. During his tenure at HVS, spanning over 15 years, his consulting and appraisal experience encompasses more than 500 hotel assignments throughout the Americas, inclusive of market studies and feasibility studies for boutique and branded hotels, lodges, and resorts.

