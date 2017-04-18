Bloomberg: Durango is 12th wealthiest...

Bloomberg: Durango is 12th wealthiest small U.S. town

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Cortez Journal News

The Durango Herald file The house at 1237 E. Third Ave. was among the most expensive sold in the Durango city limits in 2013, going for more than $1.2 million, according to La Plata County assessor's records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steamboat Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartments Apr 5 dixie chics 1
Hookers (Apr '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 11
Craig Police (Oct '09) Feb '17 Cop watch 3
Laurie sittig Feb '17 Friend 1
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cartwright 4
News Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
See all Steamboat Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now

Steamboat Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steamboat Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Steamboat Springs...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC