Bill offers temporary help to get health insurance coverage

It's only a temporary fix, but a bill approved in the Colorado House on Monday may bring some needed help for the state's poorest residents to get health care coverage over the next year. Under HB1235, which the House approved on a bipartisan 42-22 vote, people who live in the three areas of the state that have the highest health insurance costs - the Western Slope, the Eastern Plains and the San Luis Valley - could qualify for state aid in paying their premiums.

