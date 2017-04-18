Aspen buys Steamboat Resort

Aspen buys Steamboat Resort

Monday Apr 10

STEAMBOAT SPRINGs, Colo The Aspen Skiing Company and a private equity firm will buy the parent company of Steamboat Resorts. Aspen will pay $1.5 billion for Intrawest Resort Holdings Inc. and all their properties, including Quebec's Mont Tremblant and Steamboat Resort in Colorado.

