Aspen buys Steamboat Resort
STEAMBOAT SPRINGs, Colo The Aspen Skiing Company and a private equity firm will buy the parent company of Steamboat Resorts. Aspen will pay $1.5 billion for Intrawest Resort Holdings Inc. and all their properties, including Quebec's Mont Tremblant and Steamboat Resort in Colorado.
