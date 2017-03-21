Unseasonable weather triggers record ...

Unseasonable weather triggers record flows in Elk River

The Craig Daily Press reports that flows in the Elk River hit a 24-hour peak of 1,050 cubic feet per second early on Monday, nearly doubling the previous record for the date, 524 cubic feet per second in 2007. Similarly, the Yampa River was flowing through downtown Steamboat Springs at a rate of 408 cubic feet per second, well above the median of 150 cubic feet per second.

