Man who crashed paraglider at Steamboat Ski Area will be ticketed

Members of the Storm Peak Hang Gliding Association can legally paraglide from the ski area, but the man is not a member The U.S. Forest Service plans to ticket a Steamboat Springs man who crashed his paraglider after launching it from the top of the ski area's gondola. Ski area spokeswoman Loryn Kasten said skiers called Ski Patrol on Saturday after seeing the man go into trees out-of-bounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.