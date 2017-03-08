Man who crashed paraglider at Steambo...

Man who crashed paraglider at Steamboat Ski Area will be ticketed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denver Post

Members of the Storm Peak Hang Gliding Association can legally paraglide from the ski area, but the man is not a member The U.S. Forest Service plans to ticket a Steamboat Springs man who crashed his paraglider after launching it from the top of the ski area's gondola. Ski area spokeswoman Loryn Kasten said skiers called Ski Patrol on Saturday after seeing the man go into trees out-of-bounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steamboat Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookers (Apr '13) Wed Anonymous 11
Craig Police (Oct '09) Feb 20 Cop watch 3
Laurie sittig Feb 18 Friend 1
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cartwright 4
News Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mrefest 1
See all Steamboat Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now

Steamboat Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steamboat Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Steamboat Springs...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC