Man who crashed paraglider at Steamboat Ski Area will be ticketed
Members of the Storm Peak Hang Gliding Association can legally paraglide from the ski area, but the man is not a member The U.S. Forest Service plans to ticket a Steamboat Springs man who crashed his paraglider after launching it from the top of the ski area's gondola. Ski area spokeswoman Loryn Kasten said skiers called Ski Patrol on Saturday after seeing the man go into trees out-of-bounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Steamboat Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookers (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|11
|Craig Police (Oct '09)
|Feb 20
|Cop watch
|3
|Laurie sittig
|Feb 18
|Friend
|1
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cartwright
|4
|Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mrefest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC