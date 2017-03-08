Grant Farm returns to BV
Fresh off a performance at the sold-out WinterWonderGrass festival in Steamboat Springs, Grant Farm will return to The Lariat at 9 p.m. Saturday, riding high on news that the band just landed its first gig at legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater. The talented Boulder-based musicians will open for one of Colorado's best-known bands, The String Cheese Incident, July 23, and any band good enough to play Red Rocks is well worth catching at the more intimate setting of The Lariat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Steamboat Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookers (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|11
|Craig Police (Oct '09)
|Feb 20
|Cop watch
|3
|Laurie sittig
|Feb 18
|Friend
|1
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cartwright
|4
|Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mrefest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC