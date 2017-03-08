Grant Farm returns to BV

Grant Farm returns to BV

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Fresh off a performance at the sold-out WinterWonderGrass festival in Steamboat Springs, Grant Farm will return to The Lariat at 9 p.m. Saturday, riding high on news that the band just landed its first gig at legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater. The talented Boulder-based musicians will open for one of Colorado's best-known bands, The String Cheese Incident, July 23, and any band good enough to play Red Rocks is well worth catching at the more intimate setting of The Lariat.

