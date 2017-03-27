Colorado sales tax hike wouldn't help...

Colorado sales tax hike wouldn't help toll lanes, leaders say

38 min ago

Legislation to ask voters for billions of dollars for transportation is still a slippery beast at the Colorado Capitol, as Democratic leaders said Wednesday they would make sure taxpayers aren't footing the bill for toll lanes. Ed Sealover of the Denver Business Journal was the first to link the Colorado Department of Transportation's plan to use toll lanes to highway expansions that could be funded by the proposed sales tax hike.

