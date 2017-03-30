Colorado House gives initial nod to sales tax hike for $3.5 billion...

The Colorado House of Representatives on Thursday gave a preliminary nod to a first-of-its-kind ballot measure that would ask voters to raise more than $700 million in annual sales taxes to help pay for the state's ever-growing backlog of transportation projects. While not unexpected, the measure's initial approval on a voice vote represented a significant milestone in an effort that top lawmakers identified as their highest priority heading into the 2017 legislative session.

