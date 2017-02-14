Steamboat residents line up at 3 a.m. for chance to get affordable housing

By 10:30 a.m., 80 people were in line to apply for opening at the 48-unit complex expected to open this spring Summer Delgadillo holds her 2-year-old daughter, Cherie, while waiting to apply for The Reserves at Steamboat Springs, a new affordable housing project on the west side of the city at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Elk River Road. The leasing process drew a crowd of more than 75 people to Library Hall Monday morning, with the first person arriving at 3 a.m. The housekeeper, who has lived in Steamboat for 12 years, arrived at 3 a.m. Monday to get in line at Library Hall with her application for The Reserves, a new 48-unit affordable housing complex expected to open in the spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.