Steamboat evicts moose family from condo complex
Wildlife official used tranquilizer darts to sedate a mama moose and her two calves before relocating them from the condos in Ski Time Square. Although moose are arguably the most dangerous wildlife to humans in the Steamboat Springs area, Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager Kris Middledorf said the trio hadn't shown any signs of aggression.
Read more at Denver Post.
