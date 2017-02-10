Snowball-wielding hooligans damage Steamboat's iconic Rabbit Ears Motel sign
Greg Koehler said it's tough driving into downtown Steamboat Springs after dark this month and seeing the beloved neon rabbit on his motel suffering from a broken jaw. In the wee hours of Feb. 2, a group of six intoxicated hooligans threw snowballs at the Rabbit Ears Motel sign and tried to hoist one of their crew onto the historic sign to take a photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
