Mountain News: Assessing who gets to live in the U.S.
Occupants of a 222-unit housing complex in Mountain Village, the slopeside town next to the Telluride ski area, now must show proof of legitimate U.S. residency before their leases can be renewed this year. Federal funding was used to build the workforce housing, and a Colorado law passed in 2006 said those 18 or older should provide proof that they are lawfully present in the U.S. prior to receipt of certain public benefits.
