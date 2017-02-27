Low Country Kitchen Opens Monday, February 27, in Former Vita Space

Brian and Katy Vaughn have been running restaurants in Steamboat Springs for a number of years: first with Bistro CV, which opened in 2007, and then with Low Country Kitchen, a tribute to the couple's Southern roots that opened in 2014. Now they're bringing that Southern charm to Denver with a second Low Country Kitchen , which opens on Monday, February 27, in the space vacated by Vita at 1575 Boulder Street.

