Jason Aldean Celebrates 40th Birthday With a Surprise Trip to Colorado and a Hockey Game [Photos]
Jason Aldean is celebrating his 40th birthday today with trip to Steamboat Springs, Colo., where snow is on the ground and the temp is currently 20 degrees. The surprise excursion was planned by Jason's wife, Brittany, who posted some pics on Instagram of her hubby playing hockey with his pals.
