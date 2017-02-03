'Ganja-preneur' puts organic pot in a recyclable tin
Honest Marijuana extends its commitment to the environment to its packaging, a tin can that is recyclable and reusable, and preserves the purity and freshness of the cannabis product. Honest Marijuana Company of Steamboat Springs, CO, has built its business around respect for the environment, producing organic, all-natural, eco-friendly cannabis products using earth-conscious cultivation methods.
