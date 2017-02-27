First Look: Low Country Kitchen Brings Southern Charm to...
Low Country Kitchen started out life in the high country; owners Brian and Katy Vaughn opened their first restaurant in Steamboat Springs, but now they're ready to bring their taste of the South to Denver. The new Low Country Kitchen opens tonight, February 27, at 1575 Boulder Street in Lower Highland .
