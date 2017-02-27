Dave Bruzza Of Greensky Bluegrass Joins Railroad Earth At WinterWonderGrass
Last night Railroad Earth headlined the final day of the 2017 WinterWonderGrass Colorado music festival in Steamboat Springs. Their main stage set featured a sit-in by special guest Dave Bruzza of Greensky Bluegrass.
