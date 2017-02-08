CDOT commissioner worries state-funde...

CDOT commissioner worries state-funded bus service for I-70 ski areas ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denver Post

The chairwoman of the State Transportation Commission thinks a new state-funded bus service catered mostly to skiers traveling to resorts along Interstate 70 leaves Colorado's more isolated resort destinations out in the cold. "I'm having some difficulty myself with the fact that it's only going up the main route, and places in outlying areas like Purgatory, Telluride and Steamboat don't get the helping hand," said Kathy Connell, a former Steamboat Springs City Council Member, Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steamboat Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan 22 barrack 1
Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cartwright 4
News Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mrefest 1
News New Fort Collins staffing firm aims to find job... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ron Knight 1
News Pilot dead in accident near Meeker (Jan '16) Jan '16 Linn Killed Elise 1
News Report shows coal's big role in northwest Colorado (Feb '15) Oct '15 Breezeybri 2
See all Steamboat Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now

Steamboat Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steamboat Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Steamboat Springs...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC