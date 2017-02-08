CDOT commissioner worries state-funded bus service for I-70 ski areas ...

The chairwoman of the State Transportation Commission thinks a new state-funded bus service catered mostly to skiers traveling to resorts along Interstate 70 leaves Colorado's more isolated resort destinations out in the cold. "I'm having some difficulty myself with the fact that it's only going up the main route, and places in outlying areas like Purgatory, Telluride and Steamboat don't get the helping hand," said Kathy Connell, a former Steamboat Springs City Council Member, Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.