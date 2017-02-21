Bill would allow FML districts to invest capital

Counties that have created their own special districts to dole out federal mineral lease money would be able to invest some of it as a way of maximizing their resources under a bill that won unanimous approval in a House committee Wednesday. The measure, introduced by Grand Junction Republican Yeulin Willett and Steamboat Springs Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, comes before the Legislature at a time when royalty payments on federal lands are way down.

