Bill would allow FML districts to inv...

Bill would allow FML districts to invest capital

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Counties that have created their own special districts to dole out federal mineral lease money would be able to invest some of it as a way of maximizing their resources under a bill that won unanimous approval in a House committee Wednesday. The measure, introduced by Grand Junction Republican Yeulin Willett and Steamboat Springs Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, comes before the Legislature at a time when royalty payments on federal lands are way down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steamboat Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Craig Police (Oct '09) Feb 20 Cop watch 3
Laurie sittig Feb 18 Friend 1
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cartwright 4
News Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mrefest 1
News New Fort Collins staffing firm aims to find job... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ron Knight 1
See all Steamboat Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now

Steamboat Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steamboat Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Steamboat Springs...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC