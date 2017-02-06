Autocycles might be treated like regular cars
There aren't many on the road, but three-wheeled autocycles soon could be driving among Colorado motorists with more regularity. That's why the Colorado House gave preliminary approval to a bill Monday to require such vehicles, described as three-wheeled motorcycles that are fully or partially enclosed, to have all the same safety equipment required of regular automobiles.
