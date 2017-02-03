Audio File: The loudness wars

Tell me if this sounds familiar: You're hanging out with friends - say, in the awesome Perry Mansfield cabins in Steamboat Springs - and you're streaming Spotify from your phone to the big Bluetooth speaker that someone brought. All of a sudden, a McDonalds advertisement explodes through the air like the peal of a screaming demon, and it makes everyone jump and at least one person spill a beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.