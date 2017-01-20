Thief steals full U-Haul truck from family on cross country move
Police are trying to track down a U-Haul truck stolen from a family moving across the country. The family said the truck is full of almost everything they own which, according to a police report, adds up to more than $40,000 in personal property.
