Table 79 Foodbar Opens in Steamboat
Steamboat Springs may not exactly be known as a foodie town, but Phil Armstrong and his Destination Hospitality group are looking to change that. Along with Chef de Cuisine Natalie Niederhofer, they just opened Table 79 Foodbar in the former bistro c.v. space.
