Skier finds thrills, success on the b...

Skier finds thrills, success on the big mountain

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

He knows what it feels like to crash through the gates of a slalom course, and he has tested his skills on the bumps of a mogul course and hit every obstacle and rail while competing in slopestyle. But 17-year-old Bryan Gilbertson will tell you the place he feels the most comfortable on skis is a place most would not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steamboat Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan 22 barrack 1
Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cartwright 4
News Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mrefest 1
News New Fort Collins staffing firm aims to find job... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ron Knight 1
News Pilot dead in accident near Meeker (Jan '16) Jan '16 Linn Killed Elise 1
News Report shows coal's big role in northwest Colorado (Feb '15) Oct '15 Breezeybri 2
See all Steamboat Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Routt County was issued at February 08 at 9:55AM MST

Steamboat Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steamboat Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Steamboat Springs...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC