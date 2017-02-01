Mountain News: Steamboat, Park City join in with Trump protests
Women and their male supporters took to the streets in many ski towns on Saturday in response to the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president. In Aspen they skied from the top of the gondola at 3,450 metres back to the town.
