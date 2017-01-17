Man's tattoo removal biz helps restart lives

DENVER A Denver man is working to help ex-convicts, gang members and juveniles get a fresh start by removing the permanent marks from their former lives they want to leave behind. Jesus Bujanda and his family first thought up the idea for TattooEmergency911 on Thanksgiving two years ago, when his nephew who had recently been released from prison started talking about the process of having old ink linking him to an ex-girlfriend and a gang removed.

