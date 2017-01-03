Holzer hearings may take a month
Testimony in a set of hearings for teen and accused killer Austin Holzer might stretch into early February, despite earlier expectations that they would conclude today. Holzer, accused in the shooting death of Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Geer in February, is currently in the midst of a "reverse transfer" hearing, where his attorneys are asking for Mesa County District Judge Richard Gurley to reverse an earlier decision to try him as an adult.
