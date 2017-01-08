Hazier days in the high country due to drought and forest fires, scientists find
The climate shift favoring droughts and more wildfires in the Western United States is leading to hazier days with reduced visibility in the high country, especially wilderness areas, where visitors seek endless blue skies. A haze made of dust, soot, ash and smoke - tiny particles that float in the air, not settling - increasingly impairs views, according to government-backed scientists from the universities of Colorado and Utah.
