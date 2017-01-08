Hazier days in the high country due t...

Hazier days in the high country due to drought and forest fires, scientists find

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Denver Post

The climate shift favoring droughts and more wildfires in the Western United States is leading to hazier days with reduced visibility in the high country, especially wilderness areas, where visitors seek endless blue skies. A haze made of dust, soot, ash and smoke - tiny particles that float in the air, not settling - increasingly impairs views, according to government-backed scientists from the universities of Colorado and Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steamboat Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cartwright 4
News Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mrefest 1
News New Fort Collins staffing firm aims to find job... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ron Knight 1
News Pilot dead in accident near Meeker (Jan '16) Jan '16 Linn Killed Elise 1
News Report shows coal's big role in northwest Colorado (Feb '15) Oct '15 Breezeybri 2
News Colorado Governor promises $100m to make his st... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Elise 1
See all Steamboat Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now

Steamboat Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steamboat Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Steamboat Springs...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,737 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC