Avalanche warning continues for many areas across Colorado | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
An avalanche warning continues Wednesday for many of the state's popular ski regions, including the Front Range, Aspen, Steamboat Springs and Flat Tops areas, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The warning, which also includes Pikes Peak, was issued at 6 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to expire at 9 a.m. Thursday.
